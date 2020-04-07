Netflix now allows you to PIN protect individual profiles

Netflix profiles allow different members of a family to have their own personalized Netflix experience, built around the TV shows and movies they enjoy. Each profile will have separate recommendations, watch history, season progress and watch list based on individual profile activity. Having a separate profile for kids allows parents to restrict kids from accessing adult content. Today, Netflix announced improved parental controls. Read about them below.

Parents can PIN protect individual profiles to prevent kids using them

Tailor their kids Netflix experience by filtering out titles that are not appropriate for their age. We’ve built these filters using country ratings so they are more intuitive;

Remove individual series or films by title. When this filter is used, the blocked title(s) won’t show up anywhere in that profile;

Easily review each profile’s setting using the “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within account settings;

See what their kids have been watching within the profile created for them; and

Turn off auto play of episodes in kids profiles.

To access these new parental controls, go to Netflix account settings page on our mobile or laptop.

Source: Netflix