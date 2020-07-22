In what appears to be a move to make HD streaming more affordable for users in India, Netflix is testing a new subscription plan called Mobile+. The new plan will cost Rs. 349(~$4.68) in India and will allow users to stream in HD on their smartphones, tablets, or computers, according to a report by AndroidPure. The plan, however, won’t allow users to stream content from TV.

Much like the Mobile plan that Netflix launched last year in India, the Mobile+ plan will allow users to stream content in HD only on one device. the new plan is currently in the testing phase and as a Netflix spokesman has confirmed to Techcrunch, the new subscription plan will be rolled out long-term if it gets a good response from India.

The cheapest Netflix subscription plan currently costs Rs. 199( $2.9) in India and allows users to stream content in Standard Definition(480p) only on their smartphone. Netflix also promised to introduce the Mobile+ plan to other countries if it manages to pull off a successful launch in India. While we don’t know whether it’ll ever be rolled out in the long term, the Rs. 349 subscription plan will definitely be an attractive option for those who want to stream in HD but don’t want to stream on two or more devices simultaneously.