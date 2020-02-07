Netflix finally allows you to disable annoying autoplay previews

Netflix has now added a new option that will allow you to disable autoplay features across all devices. Netflix right now provides two different autoplay settings that you can turn on or off.

When you watch TV shows with multiple episodes, you can automatically play the next episode using autoplay without needing to manually select it.

When you browse Netflix, you can automatically play trailers using autoplay to get a preview of a TV show or movie.

Both the above behaviors can be customized based on your needs. To turn autoplay on or off:

Sign In to Netflix from a web browser.

Select Manage Profiles from the menu.

Select the profile you’d like to update.

Check or uncheck the option to Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.

Check or uncheck the option to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.

There may be a delay before the setting takes affect. If you want to change the settings immediately, you can force an update by switching to another profile, then switching back to your profile.