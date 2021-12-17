Epic Games has unveiled Neon Abyss as the latest game to be given away for free during their holiday game giving bonanza, which runs until the 30th of December.

If you’ve not heard of it before, Neon Abyss is a frantic, roguelike where you run ‘n’ gun your way into the Abyss as part of the ‘Grim Squad’. Featuring unlimited item synergies and a unique dungeon evolution system, each run diversifies the experience and every choice alters the ruleset.

If you want to pick up Neon Abyss, you’ll have to act fast, as it’s only available for just one day before another game takes its place. If you want to get a sneak peek at what might be next in line to be given away, Dealabs user Billbil-Kun has the insider info.

As if daily free games wasn’t enough already, Epic Games is also currently running the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which offers up to 95% off more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons across the storefront.