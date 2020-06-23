Criterion Games’ phenomenal 2010 racing game Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit will be coming back to all platforms later this year.

Reported by VentureBeat, the upcoming revival will be part of EA’s late-to-the-party attempt at bringing last-gen games to current-gen consoles such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was a glorious entry in the racing series just under a decade ago that allowed Burnout developer Criterion Games to shine by adding a Burnout-style focus on the feeling of emulating speed.

The blisteringly fast racer employed a cops versus street racers theme that allowed players to pick what side they wished to play as. Cops would get a series of useful gadgets – tyre spikes and attack helicopters are just a small part of what you can do – which racers would have to avoid.

This remaster would come in between Need for Speed entries. With Ghost Games shoved off the series to put Criterion back in the metaphorical driver’s seat, it’s going to be a while until we see the next entry in the long running racing franchise.