Necromunda: Hired Gun, the latest instalment to the Warhammer 40k universe from developer Sterum On Studio has leaked via the Microsoft Store.

The premature listing, discovered by Idle Sloth on Twitter, before its official announcement had a good amount show us, including its release date, scheduled currently for June 1st 2021.

With just a description to go off, the rundown about what we actually know is surprisingly brief.

“An indie fast-paced FPS in the Warhammer 40,000 universe” as the game’s description reads, where you can fight alongside your cyber-mastiff, upgrading them as well as your arsenal.

The enticing description of “Pick your contracts. Hunt your targets. Collect the bounty. Navigate an ocean of crime and corruption to balance the bloody ecosystem of Necromunda as a merciless hired gun.” sadly doesn’t give us much in the way of firm details to go off.

Other than being an FPS in the Warhammer 40k universe, we don’t know much about what to expect. Signs and speculation hats point towards a potential Dishonored-esque romp through an open or choice-based world. However, we’re not too sure how much subtly like that there is in the Warhammer 40k universe, even for bounty hunters.

(Leaked) Necromunda: Hired Gun on the Microsoft Store ? Single Player

? First Person Shooter

? Play as Bounty Hunter

? Endless weapon and augment customisation

? Upgrade, advance, and level up as you collect bounties Developed by Streum On Studio

Release Date: June 1st pic.twitter.com/cBfRcciegf — Idle Sloth ?? (@IdleSloth84) March 17, 2021

After all this kerfuffle it looks like the Microsoft Store page for Necromunda: Hired Gun might be up to stay, so you can read it at your own leisure.