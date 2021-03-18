After some wild speculation yesterday, we now have the reveal trailer for Necromunda: Hired Gun, and in true Warhammer 40K fashion, it looks like a lot.

Looking a lot like Warhammer’s version of DOOM, the reveal trailer shows off a lot of bombastic action that looks spectacularly intense.

With a grappling hook, wall running and double jumping to keep you mobile throughout the hive city of Necromunda. It looks like there will be a lot to enjoy if the game matches the trailer.

With the extensive customisation for your weapons, brain and mastiff promised in yesterdays store page leak now on display in the trailer, Necromunda: Hired Gun is shaping up to have a lot of promise.

In line with the Microsoft Store page leak yesterday, the release date is set for a June 1st cross-generation release on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.