Necrobarista, a visual novel about death and coffee, is officially set to launch on Windows PC via Steam on July 22nd, 2020.

Discover a tale of mystery, magic, and, depending on who asks, the best/worst coffee around. Hidden in an unassuming alleyway lies The Terminal, a café that serves as a waypoint between the lands of the living and the dead, where any one of the patrons could be a spirit from beyond. With strict rules defining how long ghosts can spend in the corporeal realm before being forced to pass on, running this café is more complicated than your typical Melbourne coffeehouse.

Apprentice necromancer Maddy has just taken ownership of The Terminal and all its magical responsibilities. Follow her story and those of mechanics-obsessed teen Ashley, infamous Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, exasperated necromancer Chay, and a cast of other colorful characters through their dark pasts and the secrets behind the place linking them all together.

Inspired equally by film and anime, Necrobarista is a unique take on the visual novel medium. Follow a dynamic and diverse cast of characters as they navigate Melbourne’s hipstery coffee culture, the questionable ethics of necromancy, and the process of letting go. Stylized, fully 3D cinematic presentation that draws from anime aesthetics.

Soundtrack by Kevin Penkin, BAFTA-nominated composer for Florence, Made in Abyss, and Norn9.

Delve into the world of the Terminal and fantasy Melbourne through free-roaming first-person scenes.

Featuring goon-sack robots, alchemical coffee, and Australian folk hero Ned Kelly.

Support for fourteen languages, including Korean, Arabic, and Russian.

Necrobarista also takes visual novels one step further, moving beyond text boxes and interspersing first-person exploration sequences to allow patrons to delve deeper into The Terminal while also providing the opportunity to choose which narrative threads to investigate next.

“Necrobarista is an extra-caffeinated blend of our love for games, anime, and our hometown,” said Kevin Chen, lead designer, Route 59 Games. “The resulting brew is something uniquely Australian and we’re thrilled to finally serve up our magical world and immerse everyone in coffee puns when the game launches on Steam for PC next week.”

Necrobarista will be available for USD$19.99/€16.79/£15.49/AUD$24.95 and you can wishlist it now on Steam by following the link here. For those who prefer their gaming on consoles, Necrobarista will also be releasing on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2021.