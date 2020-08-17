NBA 2K21 demo release date revealed for current-gen version

by Lewis White

 

2K has revealed the release date for the upcoming NBA 2K21 demo for current-gen consoles.

Revealed through a Twitter post on the series’ official account, 2K announced that the NBA 2K21 demo will release on August 24th, 2020.

The upcoming demo is only available for current-gen consoles – Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch. While the title is making its way to next-gen consoles and PC, the high-end version has yet to be properly shown off.

NBA 2K21 is a cross-gen title that launches on current-gen consoles on September 4th. No release date has been revealed for the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions, but they’re expected to be launch titles on both systems.

While the NBA 2K21 demo is a free download – thank God – the next-gen version of the game will be the first next-gen games to see a price hike. While some companies like Ubisoft won’t be raising next-gen prices, 2K will be charging $70 for their next-gen games.

