Uncharted and The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog has said that their next video game project will either be a sequel to the upcoming The Last of Us Part 2 or a brand-new IP.

Revealed through a feature piece by GQ, The Last of Us Part 2 director Niel Druckmann revealed the developer’s plans for their next project.

“As you start wrapping things up, creatively there are fewer and fewer responsibilities and my mind can’t help but think about the next thing,” Druckmann told the outlet. “So, yeah, the next thing could be a Part III, the next thing could be some new IP.”

Nevertheless, with Naughty Dog being PlayStation’s star development studio, the team has a large amount of creative freedom in what they state.

With that said, what would you like to see the developer create next?