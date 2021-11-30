Nacon has announced that both Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong and Blood Bowl 3 have been delayed a little bit deeper into 2022.

In a press release, publisher Nacon has announced that “to deliver a game that meets the expectations of the franchise’s global fan base,” Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong has been delayed, with its release date being punished back until May 19th 2021.

Despite already being delayed indefinitely earlier this year, Blood Bowl 3 has also miraculously been delayed even more, with Nacon announcing that the adaptation of the Games Workshop board game will now release at some point even later in 2022.

There’s still no word on just when “later” might be, but fans will be able to try out Blood Bowl 3 before it releases thanks to an “upcoming closed beta,” which we should hopefully be hearing more about soon.

As if two delays weren’t bad enough already, Nacon went on to announce that the release date for Train Life: A Railway Simulator “has been extended to June 2022,” and Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator, has similarly been delayed, with a release now not expected until “late Q2 2022.”

“Nacon’s publishing goal has always been to meet the expectations of demanding gamers,” Nacon’s head of publishing, Benoît Clerc, explained in a press release. “The pandemic has impacted production times, and these new dates will allow our development teams to give their fans polished games without compromising on our quality targets.”