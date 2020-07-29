MWC 2020 was the first victim of the raging coronavirus pandemic but it looks like MWC 2021 will be the first major tech event that will go ahead as scheduled in Barcelona next year. The news comes just a day after CTA announced the cancellation of CES 2021 which was scheduled for January 2021.

Talking to TechRadar, a spokesperson for GSMA confirmed that the event will go ahead as planned but with some virtual elements. The organization is constantly monitoring the situation and has been planning ahead of time in terms of health and safety of everyone who will be attending MWC 2021.

We are working to ensure MWC 2021 is an unmissable event. We are constantly monitoring the situation, as we did with MWC 2020. This includes seeking expert health and safety advice. The situation is complex and new. We are learning all the time and working with Fira and our partners to take all actions that ensure a safe environment and an inspiring experience. In addition to physical changes, we are developing a communications plan to ensure all stakeholder groups have the latest information from the GSMA with regularity. It is important now, more than ever, for the GSMA to convene the industry as we work together to address global financial recovery. In person-events are key to this recovery and we know the value of people being together. – GSMA

The organization has also planned virtual events for those who won’t be able to attend the conference because of the ongoing travel restrictions.

At MWC, there were 2 million meetings, millions in deals done and valuable social interaction that bonds our industry. For those unable to travel at that time, we are working on making some elements available virtually.

While it’s hard to be sure about what the future holds, it looks like GSMA has MWC 2021 planned regardless. It will be interesting to see how companies and organizations move forward with virtual events in addition to the in-person events.