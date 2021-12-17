A new version of the Surface Go 3 is now available in the darkest of colours.

Previously only available in Platinum, the device is now available in plain Black.

Gallery

So far, the new colour appears only available with some retailers in the more expensive Commercial version with a built-in LTE model.

This usually means the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y with eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 GB of internal flash memory, running Windows 11 S and starting at 599 euros. It seems likely other versions will become available early next year directly from Microsoft.

See the full specs below:

Technical data for the Surface Go3
operating systemWindows 11 Home in S mode, business version Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro
Display10.5 inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch, 1920 x 1280, 220 ppi, aspect ratio 3: 2, contrast 1500: 1, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
CPUIntel Pentium Gold 6500Y, Intel Core i3-10100Y
graphicIntel UHD Graphics 615
R.A.M.4/8 gigabytes
Storage64 GB eMMC, 128 GB SSD, business version up to 256 GB SSD
camera8 megapixel autofocus with FullHD video support
Front camera5 megapixels with Skype FullHD video support
linksWLAN AX, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 millimeter jack, Surface Connect, MicroSDXC slot, LTE optional (NanoSIM / e-SIM)
SensorsAmbient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, NFC (business only)
AudioDual microphone, 2 watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio
battery packUp to 13 hours with typical use (manufacturer information)
Dimensions245 x 175 x 8.3 mm
WeightWiFi from 544 g, LTE from 553 g
pricefrom 439 euros

via Winfuture.

Comments