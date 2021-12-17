A new version of the Surface Go 3 is now available in the darkest of colours.

Previously only available in Platinum, the device is now available in plain Black.

Gallery

So far, the new colour appears only available with some retailers in the more expensive Commercial version with a built-in LTE model.

This usually means the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y with eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 GB of internal flash memory, running Windows 11 S and starting at 599 euros. It seems likely other versions will become available early next year directly from Microsoft.

See the full specs below:

Technical data for the Surface Go3 operating system Windows 11 Home in S mode, business version Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro Display 10.5 inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch, 1920 x 1280, 220 ppi, aspect ratio 3: 2, contrast 1500: 1, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 CPU Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, Intel Core i3-10100Y graphic Intel UHD Graphics 615 R.A.M. 4/8 gigabytes Storage 64 GB eMMC, 128 GB SSD, business version up to 256 GB SSD camera 8 megapixel autofocus with FullHD video support Front camera 5 megapixels with Skype FullHD video support links WLAN AX, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 millimeter jack, Surface Connect, MicroSDXC slot, LTE optional (NanoSIM / e-SIM) Sensors Ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, NFC (business only) Audio Dual microphone, 2 watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio battery pack Up to 13 hours with typical use (manufacturer information) Dimensions 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm Weight WiFi from 544 g, LTE from 553 g price from 439 euros

via Winfuture.