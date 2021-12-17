A new version of the Surface Go 3 is now available in the darkest of colours.
Previously only available in Platinum, the device is now available in plain Black.
So far, the new colour appears only available with some retailers in the more expensive Commercial version with a built-in LTE model.
This usually means the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y with eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 GB of internal flash memory, running Windows 11 S and starting at 599 euros. It seems likely other versions will become available early next year directly from Microsoft.
See the full specs below:
|Technical data for the Surface Go3
|operating system
|Windows 11 Home in S mode, business version Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro
|Display
|10.5 inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch, 1920 x 1280, 220 ppi, aspect ratio 3: 2, contrast 1500: 1, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|CPU
|Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, Intel Core i3-10100Y
|graphic
|Intel UHD Graphics 615
|R.A.M.
|4/8 gigabytes
|Storage
|64 GB eMMC, 128 GB SSD, business version up to 256 GB SSD
|camera
|8 megapixel autofocus with FullHD video support
|Front camera
|5 megapixels with Skype FullHD video support
|links
|WLAN AX, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 millimeter jack, Surface Connect, MicroSDXC slot, LTE optional (NanoSIM / e-SIM)
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, NFC (business only)
|Audio
|Dual microphone, 2 watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio
|battery pack
|Up to 13 hours with typical use (manufacturer information)
|Dimensions
|245 x 175 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|WiFi from 544 g, LTE from 553 g
|price
|from 439 euros
via Winfuture.
