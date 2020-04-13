The latest refresh of the MSI GS Stealth and GE Raider series of laptops will now see the inclusion of 10th generation Intel CPUs and NVIDIA’s RTX Super GPUs.

MSI’s latest lineup of updated SKUs will see upgrades along 12 models. Depending on the laptop, MSI will give you the option of either an i7 or i9 CPU. Some laptops will have the option of an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super.

For Intel’s 10th gen i7 and i9 processors will benefit from heightened turbo frequencies, increased by up to 500MHz, and support for faster 2933MHz DDR4 RAM. MSI claims that these upgraded components will result in a huge 50% gain in performance.

On the GPU side, both the RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 will include NVIDIA’s new Dynamic Boost and Advanced Optimus software for smoother in-game performance.

MSI has upgraded the standard internals of both the GE66 Raider and GS66 Stealth laptops. The batteries of both laptops have been upgraded to a higher capacity 99.9Wh capacity. Each laptop will also have an upgraded 300Hz 1080p display foor blazing-fast eSports gaming.

If you weren’t impressed with MSI’s 2020 lineup of laptops so far, the gaming company will be bringing awesome new technology to their flagship MSI Creator 17 laptop.

The Creator 17 will be the first laptop with a 4K mini LED screen with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The display will also come with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR 1000 certification.

For those who wish to get the Creator 17, the laptop can be paired with the GeForce RTX 2080 Super and Core i7-10875H processor combination.