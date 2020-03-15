In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, MSI has announced that it will be offering a complimentary 2-month warranty extension on a range of products if customers meet certain conditions.

“MSI remains committed to our mission of putting our customers first,” the company wrote in a blog post. “In light of the health concerns surrounding coronavirus across the globe, we want to ensure that our valued customers don’t have to worry about anything other than their health and safety.”

If you’ve recently purchased an MSI product and want to know if you’re eligible for the complimentary warranty extension, you can find the criteria outlined below.

You own one or more of the following products (any model) – Desktop PCs Motherboards AIO Computers PC Cabinets and Cases Monitors

You’re enrolled in the MSI Rewards Program.

Your products’ warranties are due to lapse/expire within March 2020.

You reside in one of the following 20 countries/regions most affected by COVID-19 (confirmed cases and deaths by country, as of 10th March 2020, data source: msi.gm/2wMr5AO):South Korea, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, USA, Switzerland, Singapore, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Australia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Belgium, Canada.

Those in the PRC will find that this promotion doesn’t apply to them, as they already have an independent warranty extension program.

For more information, you can always head over to the support section of MSI’s website.