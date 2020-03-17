Movies Anywhere Screen Pass feature will allow you to share your movies with friends and family

Movies Anywhere service allows consumers to buy a movie digitally once and enjoy it on all supported apps and services. Movies Anywhere service supports films from Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Walt Disney Studios (encompassing Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Movie content purchased or redeemed through digital retailers Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Movies and TV and Vudu are supported through this service.

Today, Movies Anywhere announced a new feature called Screen Pass that allows users to share their movies with friends and family. Of course, there are some limitations. Users can only share up to three movies a month. If you want to share a movie, you must visit the Screen Pass section in the Movies Anywhere app. From the listed set of movies, you can share it with your friends and family. The receivers will get a notification that you have shared content with them. They have up to 7 days to accept the Screen Pass, and then up to 14 days to watch it. Once started they need to complete the movie within 72 hours.

Movies Anywhere is rolling out this feature today in closed beta to limited no. of users. In May, this feature will be open to everyone.

via: MSN