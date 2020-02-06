Folding screens are still very much the state of the art, so it is interesting to see exactly what is inside Motorola’s latest marvel, the new Motorola Razr.

The handset starts shipping today and YouTube channel PBKreviews has been the first to publish a full teardown of the folding screen smartphone.

The biggest take-away from the densely packed device is that it is really not user repairable, and that it may be a good idea to be rather careful about how you use it for some time.

The handset is retailing for $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment or $1,499.99 in one go (o% APR).

The new Razr is constructed of premium stainless steel and 3D Gorilla Glass, and features a dark design which emphasizes its sleek lines.

It features a zero-gap hinge that allows both sides of the customized polymer flexible display system to remain perfectly flush when closed and protects the display from debris and dust; and a re-engineered antenna’s to fit in a space twice as small as today’s smartphones; and is, therefore, water-resistant and splash-proof.

Inside is a 6.2-inch Flex View display with 21:9 aspect ratio which folds up to fit in your pocket easily.

On the outside is an external 2.7-inch interactive Quick View display which provides only the important information on the go, making it easy to stay connected while remaining present in the moment. You can make calls, reply to messages, pay with a tap, control your music, take selfies, use Google assistant and access customized settings, like turning on or off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, your Hotspot and more, all without ever opening your phone.

Every Razr includes Razr earbuds, a premium USB-C headset professionally tuned by Denon Audio expert sound engineers with advanced Digital Signal Processing for amazing sound whether travelling, working or relaxing.

An assortment of cases will be available at launch from Otterbox, Kate Spade and more.

The handset is exclusive to Verizon – visit its page here to place your order.

via Engadget