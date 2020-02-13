Motorola RAZR scores 1 on iFixit’s repairability index

Back in November, Motorola announced the new RAZR foldable phone. It was the first phone that had the flip design instead of the folding design used by Galaxy Fold and Mate X.

Last week, we published the JerryRigEverything’s durability test showed that the new RAZR phone is not as durable as the old one. However, things don’t look good on the repairability side as well. Earlier today, iFixit published the Motorola RAZR teardown and the phone managed to score a mere 1 out of 10 on their repairability index. iFixit noted the following reasons for giving RAZR such a low score:

The only driver you’ll need is a standard T3 Torx.

The delicate primary display is replaceable, if you’re determined.

Every repair starts (and ends) with stubborn, glued-on outer covers.

Replacing the battery—or rather, batteries—requires near-total disassembly.

The charging port is soldered directly to the main board.

Complex construction and multiple flex cable booby traps makes for tricky repair work.

iFixit also noted that this was one of the most complicated teardowns for them. They said, “Motorola’s nostalgia-stoking Razr officially wins the award for most complicated phone-based contraption we’ve ever taken apart.”

While Motorola is not the best phone to buy if you want a durable and repairable smartphone. At the same time, it’s one of those phones that you can buy to stand out of the crowd or admire the amount of R&D that went into making this phone possible.