Back in November, Motorola announced the new RAZR foldable phone which was inspired by the 90s iconic RAZR phone. The new phone, however, comes with a foldable touch screen and will cost you $1,500.

Before you decide to head to Motorola to grab the new phone, here’s something you need to know- folding phones aren’t durable. Samsung got a lot of heat for poor Galaxy Fold design that ultimately forced the company to cancel the launch. Even after redesigning the device, Zack from JerryRigEverything managed to break his device with minimal abuse.

At the RAZR launch event, Motorola promised a better design that would overcome the issues faced by Samsung. However, it looks like Motorola failed to deliver on their promise. After folding robot managed to break RAZR in just 27,000 folds, today JerryRigEverything posted the durability test of RAZR and things aren’t looking good. During the durability test, Zack managed to lodge some pebbles inside the hinge, similar to what happened with Galaxy Fold. If that wasn’t enough, he managed to completely break the screen during the bend test, something that Galaxy Fold actually survived.

Lastly, the inner screen is made from plastic so it can scratch easily and Zack noted that his Moh’s hardness kit felt like it could just cut the screen. He also noted that fingernails can leave scratches as it’s a plastic screen and not made from glass.

Seeing the durability test, it can be said for sure that folding phones are ambitious but can’t be used as a daily driver. Smartphones are one of the most abused pieces of technology and folding phones just don’t make the cut. This makes one wonder if Microsoft did the right thing by putting in two separate screens on Surface Duo and Neo instead of following the trend. Well, only time will tell.