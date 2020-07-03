Motorola is expected to launch the RAZR 2020 soon. The phone will be the successor to last year’s foldable Motorola RAZR phone and is expected to come with better specs including 5G.

The phone recently received 3C certification. It also revealed that the upcoming Motorola RAZR will support 5G as well. Apart from that, Motorola is also expected to include an 18W charger with the phone.

According to previous leaks, RAZR 2020 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch primary display as well as a 2.7-inch secondary display for notifications. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 SoC which will be paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone will also have a 48 MP primary camera as well as a 20 MP front camera. RAZR 2020 will also include a 2845 mAh battery and will launch in September 2020.

Via MyFixGuide