After months of teasers and leaks, Motorola has finally announced the new Motorola Edge and Edge+. Both the new devices are designed to take on the flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus. Motorola has been out of the flagship game for a while now so the new Edge series is a welcomed change from the company.

The Motorola Edge+ comes with a 6.7-inch waterfall display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. On the back, Edge+ comes with a 108 MP triple camera system with a telephoto, ultrawide, macro lens along with a ToF sensor. On the front, the device has a punch-hole 25 MP camera for selfies. The company has also added a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W TurboPower and 15W wireless charging. The phone comes with support for 5Gmmwave.

Moving on to the Motorola Edge, the device has the same 6.7-inch waterfall display with a 90 Hz refresh rate but has HDR10. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 765 with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the back, Edge has a 64 MP main camera lens along with a telephoto and ultrawide lens. To power things up, Motorola has added a 4,500 mAh battery with TurboPower charging.

The Motorola Edge+ will start at $999 and will be exclusive to Verizon for the entire lifecycle. The device will be available for purchase at Verizon starting from 14th May. Motorola hasn’t revealed the pricing details of Edge but it will be cheaper than the Edge+ but will also be exclusive to Verizon in the US. There’s no word if the company plans to make unlocked variants of the phone. In Canada, the Edge+ will be available at Bell, Rogers, TELUS, and Freedom Mobile. The Motorola Edge+ will be available in various countries across Europe, in UAE at Etisalat and du. The Motorola Edge will be available in Italy in May ( MSRP: €699 ) and launched to various European countries in the following weeks. In the coming months, Motorola edge will begin to roll out across select markets in Latin America and the Asia Pacific. In the US, the new Edge will be available later this year.