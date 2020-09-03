It’s only a few days before the launch of the Motorola Razr 5G, and the device is surprisingly different enough from the non-5G version earlier this year that it could rightly be called its second generation.

Evan Blass aka evLeaks have been keeping us updated on the handset, and his latest leak offers us our best look at the handset yet.

We have already heard that it will have a Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 48 megapixel rear and 20-megapixel front-facing camera with 5G and a 2845 mAh battery.

Blass had earlier leaked a labelled schematic of the handset, which revealed the fingerprint reader has migrated to the back of the device, as part of the rear logo. Previously it had been on the iconic chin.

Otherwise, the device similar to the earlier version, except for being somewhat thicker and rounder handset with a more prominent rear camera, smaller notch, and no external fingerprint reader.

evLeaks had earlier confirmed the device is coming to AT&T also and will be competing with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Motorola is expected to launch the Motorola Razr 5G on the 9th September.