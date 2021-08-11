If you are in a hurry and want to skip out on Samsung’s Upacked event later today, you can get all the announcements now by watching the leaked official product videos for the handset, posted by Evan Blass and WalkingCat.
— Evan (@evleaks) August 11, 2021
— Evan (@evleaks) August 11, 2021
— Evan (@evleaks) August 11, 2021
The full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3, Watch 4 and Buds2 can be seen at the links.
Samsung Unpacked is starting at 10:00 AM EDT, which is 4:00 PM CET, and 11:00 PM KST, 15:00 UK time, 19:30 in India and 00:00 in Canberra, Australia.
Find out how to watch it here.
Comments