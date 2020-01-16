In March last year, Microsoft started offering developers a 95% revenue split when they drove downloads to their app from outside the store.

This would encourage developers to host their app on the store, but still use their own website to promote the app, much as it has always been. When downloads were driven by the store itself, such as promotions or store searches, the revenue split would still be 85% to the developer, with Microsoft taking 15% of the cost of the app for their troubles.

Now it appears Microsoft is reversing this positive move, and have removed the 95% revenue split.

I've held back, but somehow no-one seems to be talking about this rather significant but hidden change to the MS Developer agreement… The promised 5% fee? Not so much.#uwp #microsoftstore #windowsdev pic.twitter.com/aLJZG6Twrl — Rob (@Valley_Software) January 15, 2020

Microsoft has been de-emphasising the Microsoft Store as a delivery route for apps, with Microsoft reportedly planning to shutter Microsoft Store for Business and Microsoft Store for Education starting around the 30th June 2020.

The MSIX packaging system allows developers to update their apps automatically while using tools and methods built into Windows, meaning the app update user experience would be very similar to the Store. Microsoft is reportedly still looking for ways to let consumers know which Windows apps are trusted and recommended by Microsoft and to find ways to help users discover, download and trust apps outside of the Microsoft Store.

Via Neowin