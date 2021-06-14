New leak gives us more insights into the OnePlus Nord N200 specs

In December last year OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 smartphones for the USA and Canada. And now, Shenzhen tech firm is working on a successor to the N100, simply called OnePlus Nord N200. The company’s CEO Pete Lau had given us some details about the specs of the smartphone, but now thanks to a new leak by renowned tipster Evan Blass, we have the complete specifications of the smartphone.

According to the spec sheet shared by the tipster, the OnePlus Nord N200 will feature a 6.49-inch FHD+ LCD display(1080 x 2400px) with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. It’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will offer 64GB storage, but users will be able to expand the storage up to 256GB. The Nord N200 will pack an impressive 5,000 mAh battery and will have support for 18W fast charging.

Talking about the cameras, the OnePlus Nord N200 will have a triple camera set up, consisting of a 13MP main unit with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For taking selfies, the Nord N200 users will get a 16MP front camera.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, 1080p/720p video @30 fps, external memory card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, Face Unlock, and many more.

