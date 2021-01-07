Microsoft has reiterated that a huge collection of Final Fantasy games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Final Fantasy was a huge highlight of Microsoft’s X019 presentation, highlighting the fact that the entire backlog of the main series games – bar XI and XIV – would be available in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. As of now, a lot of games are missing.

In a statement to TrueAchievements, Microsoft explained that those previously announced games will still be coming to Game Pass.

“As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to gamers with Xbox Game Pass,” reads the statement. “We have done so throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to announcing specific launch dates for more Final Fantasy titles in the future.”

At the time of writing, Xbox Game Pass still has to introduce Final Fantasy 10: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy 10-2: HD Remastered, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy 13, Final Fantasy 13-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 to subscribers.