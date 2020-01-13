The specs if the 2020 range of iPhones is slowly coalescing. We have earlier heard that Apple will produce at least 5 iPhones, with one lower-end one having LCD screens and the rest having OLED displays.

The devices are also expected to feature 5G, but exactly what kind was not clear.

Today Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo weighed in (via 9to5Mac), and revealed all the new iPhones will both Sub-6G 5G and the fastest mmWave 5G, saying:

We believe that Apple will release new iPhones that support mmWave and Sub-6GHz iPhones at the same time in 2H20. Because 5G iPhones are divided into Sub-6GHz and Sub-6GHz + mmWave models, the complexity of new product development is higher, which is also beneficial to Fuzhikang Group of NRE.

According to our latest survey, the development of the Sub-6GHz + mmWave iPhone is progressing as scheduled, and it is expected to ship at the end of 3Q20 or early 4Q20.

In addition, the 2020 iPhone is expected to feature a new design reminiscent of the metal band iPhone 4 and 5.

Apple is not quite as leaky as Samsung, so we may have closer to the 3rd quarter of the year before all the details leak, but it is good to hear the next iPhone will not be two years behind the best Android phones.

Via Pocketnow