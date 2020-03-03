Tesla now taking orders for Model 3 Track Package, Track Mode V2 software update coming soon

Tesla has now started selling Model 3 Track Package for $5,500. This package includes track-focused brake fluid, high-performance brake pads and 20″ Zero-G Performance Wheels. When you combine this new Model 3 Track Package with the upcoming Track Mode V2 software update, you will be able enjoy maximum cornering force, braking performance and high-speed stability for the best lap times. The upcoming Track Mode V2 update will offer data for the powertrain, tire temperature, G-Force and others. This new Track Package can be bought only for the Model 3 Performance Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive with the Performance Upgrade.

 Model 3 Track Package Includes:

  • 4 x 20″ X 9″ Zero-G Performance wheels
  • 4 x Tesla logo center caps
  • 20 x Lug nut covers
  • 4 x 245/35ZR20 XL Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires
  • 4 x tire pressure sensors
  • 1 x front and rear high-performance brake pads
  • 1 x track-focused brake fluid

Model 3 Track Package is expected to ship in April 2020. You can order your Model 3 Track Package here.

