MNML AI Review: Powerful AI Tools for Architects & Interior Designers

If you want to streamline the architectural design process, AI is now a powerful solution. In this mnml.ai review, I got hands-on with the comprehensive rendering suite, so you know if it’s right for you.

What is MNML AI?

The mnml.ai site provides 15 architecture AI tools that quickly turn your prompts, sketches, and photos into professional designs. This includes exteriors, interiors, 2D plans, and video shorts.

With more than 40 styles, enhancements, and prompting support, it’s easy to flesh-out ideas and test different iterations.

You can try mnml.ai for free before purchasing more credits or a premium plan.

Key Features

After exploring its many features, here’s what you can expect from mnml.ai:

Sketch or Photo to Image

Source sketch.

Architects and other designers can save considerable time by automating the rendering and redesigning of their existing sketches and photos.

I like that the tools can auto-detect the type of source sketch or photo. Moreover, you can choose between an exact render, maintaining the geometry, colors, textures, etc, or a more creative output.

Using regular and negative prompts further transforms the source.

Sketch to Image – Renders hand drawn and digital sketches into photorealistic designs for further iteration.

Interior source image.

Exterior and Interior – Renders any exterior or interior design, allowing you to choose different styles or use prompts for new variations.



Interior AI render.

Masterplan AI – Renders 2D plans from basic sketches and technical drawings. You can also transform photos and 3D designs into 2D.



Landscapes – Reimagines landscape photos and designs with 15 landscape styles, in either photorealistic, sketch, or watercolor.

Overall, paid users get high-quality renderings in seconds. Moreover, you can choose a faster speed by slightly sacrificing the quality. Settings are easy to follow, and each tool has a similar interface.

Text to Image and Prompting

You don’t even need an existing image to bring your architecture ideas to life, thanks to the Imagine AI tool. Simply choose an aspect ratio, render type, such as exterior or interior, and describe what you want to see.

It’s a familiar process where you describe the subject and objects, lighting or weather, style of architecture, colors, and other features. It’s best to keep it simple but use as many relevant descriptors as possible.

For example: Stone church, gothic architecture, iron gates, dusk, dark trees with no leaves.

Negative prompting, which is available on all tools, also lets you define what you don’t want to see.

Mnml.ai has a prompt guide if you are new to AI image generation. Furthermore, the Prompt Generator can actually take your keywords and existing images and create efficient prompts for future use.

For example, maybe you have a beautiful photo, and you want to replicate the style, colors, etc, but don’t quite know how to word it. Upload the image and it will generate suitable AI prompts, akin to reverse engineering.

Canvas Editor

If you like a bit more freedom to fine-tune your designs, the Canvas editor lets you select individual elements from an image. E.g., you might want to change or replace a single tree in a landscape.

Likewise, the eraser can remove elements entirely without disrupting the design.

The extender feature expands designs beyond their original borders, while intelligently maintaining the style, composition, and details.

AI Videos

{animated gif}

The Video AI tool creates even more engaging designs by adding 10 seconds of motion with a single click. While it doesn’t animate individual objects or apply special effects, it mimics professional camera movement.

All you have to do is upload an image and select the movement type and direction.

Output is made in 1080p HD, making it ideal for showcasing your designs to clients or on social media.

Virtual Staging

Whether you’re an interior designer or just want to reimagine the interiors of your home, this AI for interior design is perfect for transforming rooms.

Upload an interior photo, select the room type (e.g., bathroom), and one of over 30 interior styles. If the photo is bare bones or you want to add specific elements, you can also include prompts and additional details.

Style Transfer

If you like a style in another image, the Style Transfer tool uses it as a reference.

The result mimics that style while maintaining the core subject of the original image.

This is a great way to quickly experiment with different styles and aesthetics.

Upscaling and Enhancements

Architecture renders made with traditional software such as Lumion, Vray, Enscape, Revit, and SketchUp, are not always of the quality desired.

The Render Enhancer is designed specifically to improve these images, removing noise and enhancing color grading and resolution. Its sliders also let you adjust how close it adheres to the original.

A more robust upscaler can be used separately. This upscales poor quality images to 4K resolution.

Concept Generator

Mnml.ai also tries its hand at helping you communicate your concepts by generating written statements. You might use this for goal setting, when advising clients, or otherwise promoting your concepts.

It works by entering a handful of project keywords, level of creativity, and length of the statement. You then get a chunk of text describing an architecture or interior design concept.

Of all the tools, this is probably the weakest. It’s ok for brainstorming and might save you if you need to quickly fire off a rough email. However, results are a bit too generic to carry any real meaning.

MNML AI Interface

The mnml.ai site is currently web-only but can be accessed on desktop and mobile. Its dashboard is easy to navigate, and you can quickly jump between any of the tools.

All your creations are saved in a personal library with a project area to organize them.

Once you have used a tool, the process can be saved as a workflow, so you can quickly repeat it again.

Pricing

Everyone gets some free credits to try mnml.ai, and there are several paid options to suit your output. These include high-res renders, 4K upscaling, and commercial rights.

Credit Packs (one-time $49) – 5,000 credits, for 500 designs, 1,000 text-to-image designs.

Basic ($19/mo or $189.60/yr) – 1,000 credits/mo, for 100 designs, 200 text-to-image designs, and 12 videos.

Pro ($39/mo or $390/yr) – 5,000 credits, for 500 designs, 1,000 text-to-image designs, and 65 videos).

Expert ($79/mo or $789.60/yr) – 10,000 credits, for 1,000 designs, 2000 text-to-image designs, and 130 videos.

Enterprise (from $199/mo) – Custom plans for high volume users.

Students and educators are eligible for a 30% discount.

MNML AI Review – Verdict

While other AI image and art generators have the capacity for architecture rendering, if you master prompting, mnml.ai provides a platform tailored specifically for this purpose.

It strikes a good balance between simple execution, often just a few clicks, and enough tools to accomplish a lot of different things.

Beginners with no architecture or design history should be able to pick it up and get professional grade results. Meanwhile, those actively working in architecture and interior design will appreciate it as a powerful addition to their arsenal.

You can sign-up with free credits, so there’s no reason not to try this powerful AI design and visualization platform for architects.