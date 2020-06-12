Mixer for Android and iOS updated with new commands for chat and more

Mixer for Android and iOS has received an update today. Taking the app to Version 5.4 for both iOS and Android, the update introduces a couple of new features including the ability for you and your channel editors can download your own clips directly from the mobile app, new commands for chat. The update also makes it easier for you to explore clips with scrolling and top clips. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Streamers, now you and your channel editors can download your own clips directly from the mobile app.

Explore clips more easily than ever with infinite scrolling and top clips. Go to your favorite channel and watch their top clips now!

Keep your community safe with /clear and /ban chat commands now on mobile.

And as always, there are bug fixes and general app stability improvements

You can download the Mixer app from the below link, or you can head over to Google Play Store or App Store and search for the app.

via onmsft