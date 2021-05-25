Dinosaur Polo Club has traded rails for roads with their follow up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways, which is releasing on Steam on the 20th of July.

Previously, Mini Motorways has only been available through Apples’s subscription-based games service, Apple Arcade, where the quaint road builder has seen great acclaim, much like its predecessor.

At long last for those not in Apple’s ecosystem, Mini Motorways is finally coming to both Mac and PC via Steam on July 20th. There’s also set to be a Nintendo Switch release in Q1 of next year.

The release on Steam will include two new maps, Dubai and Mexico City, as well as long-requested roundabouts, to finally help ease some of the congestion. These, and any future maps, are also set to launch on Apple Arcade with cross-platform updates for the game being planned moving forwards.

Calling all city planners! Mini Motorways will be available on Steam and freshly updated on Apple Arcade on July 20th. We really appreciate your patience while we’ve navigated the many potholes and roadworks of 2020 and 2021 ?We can’t wait to share this update with you! pic.twitter.com/GCmxi71dlu — Dinosaur Polo Club (@dinopoloclub) May 24, 2021

If you don’t know what Mini Motorways is all about, it’s a stressfully peaceful minimalistic city builder where you’ve got to constantly manage and recreate your road network to manage traffic flow optimally. With more depth than its predecessor Mini Metro, it can be fiendishly difficult but exceptionally rewarding all the same when it all satisfyingly comes together.