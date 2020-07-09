Miner Meltdown, the chaotic and fast-paced 2D team-based multiplayer title, is officially heading to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this summer.

In Miner Meltdown, 4v4 teams scour random maps for gold while attempting to blow up the opposing team and earn the most points to win the match

That’s not all, though – players can utilise jetpacks, ropes, and grapples to navigate the map and earn as much gold as possible. By earning more gold than their opponents, players can buy better weapons and gadgets, earning them better firepower and an advantage over the enemy.

Miner Meltdown also contains completely destructible environments, allowing players to carve their own path through each map while also surviving random environment pitfalls and traps. Along with enemy payers and environmental hazards, players will also have to face various monsters as they search for more gold.

Players will be able to play online with friends or solo against AI as well as battle it out in Deathmatch, Crazy King, and Diamond Dash game modes. Miner Meltdown will be available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles later in Summer 2020 but, if you can’t wait until then, you can always pick it up on Steam now.