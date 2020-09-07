Minecraft VR coming to PlayStation 4 this month

Minecraft VR will be coming to console in the form of a free update to the PlayStation 4.

Revealed through a blog post on the official PlayStation Blog, developer Mojang revealed that the game will soon support the PlayStation VR headset on PS4 to bring virtual reality survival to PlayStation.

“PS VR support has actually been a planned PS4 feature since we got the thumbs-up from Sony to bring cross platform play and the Bedrock version to PlayStation 4. There was never any question of would we, just when,” said Mojang’s Roger Carpenter.

Everything that’s available in the base game of Minecraft will be playable in Minecraft VR. Nothing has been changed, removed or altered, it’s just in virtual reality now! Players just have to use their DualShock 4 instead of a PlayStation Move controller.

“Despite the pandemic adjusting how we develop Minecraft, development on Minecraft for PS VR has been relatively drama-free. Dare I say it, normal, even. The Minecraft x PSVR experience itself is based on the Minecraft VR tech that we developed for other VR platforms a few years back,” Carpenter explained.

“SkyBox Labs took that and have been working their magic to convert and optimise the existing tech for PS VR. And, of course, our friends at Sony have been there all along the way to guide us because they know their system better than anyone. ”

Minecraft VR probably won’t come to Xbox anytime soon, just due to the brand’s unwillingness to bring virtual reality to their system. Despite Xbox VR tech being patented, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer has said “nobody’s asking for VR.”