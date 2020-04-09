Brooklyn’s Elsewhere Club may not be able to host a real music festival due to the spread of COVID-19, but they can host a Minecraft music festival. And that’s exactly what they’re doing.

The Minecraft music festival will be a part of the club’s Nether Meant event which will take place on April 11 at 18:00 ET / 15:00 PT / 23:00 UK. The Minecraft event will host performances from real-life musicians such as the Nintendocore group Anamanaguchi, emo group Anamanaguchi and more.

The Elsewhere Club’s venue has been completely recreated within Minecraft – to its real-life scale – and will host the entirety of the American Football team on a virtual stage.

Anyone can attend the Minecraft music festival for no money at all, but those who pay for the illusive VIP tickets will gain access to VIP areas, exclusive game merch, and access to a VIP Discord server where they can chat directly with the event’s musical talent. The money spent on VIP tickets will go to COVID-19 relief.

For those who want to go to the virtual event, follow these steps:

Install Minecraft Java Edition version 1.15.2.

Select Multiplayer on the main menu.

Add Server play.elsewither.club into Server Address bar.

Enable Server Resource Pack, click Done, and double-click the server to join.

While the world may be going to hell in a handbasket for the next few months, it’s awesome to see small acts of kindness or cool events such as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

For other awesome Minecraft news, check out the truly amazing Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry project that brings us the best Harry Potter game ever.

Source: GamesRadar