Minecraft Earth has announced that it wants players to help flatten the curve by staying at home and, as such, the game has received an update to make it easier than ever to play from the comfort of your house.

The update includes an increased tappable spawn rate and increased tappable density, meaning that resources will spawn more often and in your general vicinity.

If you’re lucky, you should only have to do a lap or two of your house to pick them up, as they should hopefully spawn right on your doorstep.

Adventure Crystals have also been introduced in Minecraft Earth, allowing you to spawn and start an Adventure from wherever you’re located.

We want to help you #FlattenTheCurve! To align with COVID-19 precautionary measures, we have made it easier than ever to play Minecraft Earth from home:

? Adventures Crystals you can play from home!

? Increased Tappable Spawn Rate

? Increased Tappable Density — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) March 26, 2020

‘Flatten the curve’ is a reference to trying to lower the rate of infection, especially with the current coronavirus pandemic. The idea is that if more people stay at home and away from others, fewer people will get infected, leading to fewer cases and a slower rate of infection.

Minecraft Earth isn’t the only game to introduce some updates to make it easier to play without going out. Pokémon GO recently made some adjustments to make it easier to catch ’em all (“’em” being Pokémon) while staying safe at home.

The Bedrock edition of Minecraft has also introduced free educational content to keep players occupied during the pandemic. Players can now take part in interesting activities such as taking a tour of the International Space Station or exploring the inside of the human eyeball.

