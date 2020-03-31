Update: Minecraft Dungeons release date has finally been revealed for Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass.

Releasing on May 26th, players will soon be able to fight their way through the deadly roguelite world of Minecraft Dungeons soon enough.

The Minecraft Dungeons release date was originally slated for next month. However, due to the “current state of the world”, that date has now been shifted.

Minecraft Dungeons will cost $19.99 for the standard release version. The pricier Hero Edition will cost $29.99, but it does come with the following bonuses:

Hero Cape

Two Skins

Chicken Pet

Two DLC expansions

Original Stories:

Microsoft released a brand-new trailer for Minecraft: Dungeons at E3 2019.

Minecraft: Dungeons launches Spring 2020 for Xbox One and PC. It’ll also launch in Xbox Game Pass!

Mojang has announced a new game set in the Minecraft universe called Minecraft: Dungeons. According to the stuio, it is an action-adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers.

“Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager! Discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough (or a bit-of-both!) to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up!”

Minecraft: Dungeons is set to release for PC in 2019. The company did not mention the possibility of a console release.