The first official demo for Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star, a visual novel about intimacy, idealisation, and abusive relationships from publisher Santa Ragione and creator Lorenzo Redaelli will be available on PC as of next week.

The demo, comprised of Milky Way Prince’s opening chapters, will hit Steam on Tuesday the 9th of June, 2020 as part of the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition.

Milky Way Prince follows a budding, dysfunctional relationship between two young men. Following a chance encounter, the starry-eyed Nuki falls head over heels for Sune, a brooding and mysterious character seemingly ripped from the pages of Nuki’s favorite childhood story. The ensuing dalliance isn’t without its problems, though, as it spawns an emotional whirlwind fueled by the couple’s intense psychological demons and complicated histories. During the star-crossed lovers’ intimate encounters, Nuki can focus on his senses to guide the experience and learn more about his troubled boyfriend. Contend with discoveries about the fabled man of Nuki’s dreams while grappling with issues including idealization, submission, boundaries, and self-worth. Every decision has consequences and will coalesce to reveal hidden truths and diverge the story down branching paths leading to multiple endings.

All progress made in the game’s Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition demo will carry over to the full PC version upon launch. While the demo features English, Milky Way Prince’s final release will also include language support for French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star is set to launch on both Steam and the Epic Games Store in Q3 2020. Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch players will be able to get their hands on the game “soon after.”