Microsoft is now testing a new Calling from Messages feature with the Windows 10 Your Phone app.

The feature would let users respond to text messages with a phone call, and is currently rolling out to Windows 10 Insiders.

The feature joins a list of other recent developments including the ability to delete pictures from your phone from your PC, a good-looking music remote feature, seeing your phone service status indicators synced to the app, syncing with multiple handsets and a mysterious Apps feature which may let you remote into apps on your phone.

Check out all the latest Your Phone developments here and download the app from the link below.

