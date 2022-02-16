Microsoft confirmed Monday that its Washington state and California Bay Area offices would reopen on February 28 as Covid-19 cases diminish. Employees, visitors, and guests will be able to use these offices.

In September, Microsoft postponed its October 4 return-to-work plans indefinitely, affecting about 103,000 US employees. Microsoft’s headquarters are located in Redmond, Washington, and employ over 47,000 people, according to the city’s website.

The corporation has been following a staged return-to-work approach. The newest relocation is the company’s sixth and last step, and it plans to reopen the remainder of its U.S. locations as soon as conditions permit.

“For nearly two years, our hybrid workplace model has anchored each of our work sites to one of six defined stages, allowing us to quickly adjust our guidance based on health data, local government guidance, vaccine availability and vaccination rates, and other considerations,” said Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela in a blog post.

Nonetheless, not all employees will return to work full-time. The corporation has promoted greater flexibility in terms of working from home, which could help retain personnel.

Microsoft stated on Monday that it “accepts schedule flexibility as a standard for most roles.” Employees can request that their bosses approve requests to change their work site, location, or hours, according to the company. Workers will have 30 days beginning February 28 to make changes to their habits.

“We realize there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for how people work best,” Capossela wrote in the essay.