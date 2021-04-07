Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is expected to be released in the next few weeks, and for that to happen the device needs to be approved by the FCC.

Today WindowsLatest reports that the FCC has approved 4 new devices, C3K1979, C3K1958, C3K1952 and C3K1950 for sale in the USA.

The devices are expected to be Surface Laptop 4 variants, and each weighs 1.3 kg, close to the 1.26 Kg of the Surface Laptop 3, and very different from the 550g Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 2 (13-inch) which weighs 1.530KG.

While the actual laptops have not leaked, we already have some key details about the devices which include:

Surface Laptop 4 13-inch will be available in both Intel and AMD variants.

Surface Laptop 4 15-inch will be available in both Intel and AMD variants.

Microsoft will be using AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processors. As usual, Microsoft will be using “Surface Edition” branding for these processors. AMD variants will be up offered up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of SSD.

Microsoft will be using Intel Core i5-1145G7 and Intel Core i7-1185G7 processors. The Intel variants will support up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Some benchmarks have also leaked earlier, which can be seen here.

Microsoft is expected to hold a Surface Spring Launch event as early as next week – see the list of devices Microsoft is expected to announce here.