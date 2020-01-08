Microsoft’s SwiftKey for iOS gets a new Messaging center

SwiftKey for iOS has received a new update. The new update has introduced an important new feature called the Messaging center. In simple words, the new Messaging center will tell you more about SwifKey’s newest features alongside various tips so that you can get the most out of your SwiftKey app. So, the feature is basically for those who want to keep track of all the latest developments related to Microsoft’s keyboard app on iOS.

Apart from that, the update takes the app to Version 2.7.1. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve just added Messaging center to SwiftKey Toolbar. Messaging center is a place to learn more about SwiftKey’s newest features, along with tips to help you get the most out of your SwiftKey Keyboard.

Microsoft’s SwiftKey app is one of the most popular keyboard apps both on Android and iOS. The app recently crossed the 500M installs on the Google Play Store, which is indeed a feature in the cap!

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app on your iOS device from this link, or you can visit the App Store and search for the app.

via: Onmsft