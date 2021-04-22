We reported in March that Microsoft was set to launch their version of Slack’s Shared Channels in the summer of this year.

Back in 2017, Slack announced Shared Channels feature that allowed teams to invite members from another organization into their own Slack.

Microsoft’s own version, Microsoft Teams Connect would enable organizations to collaborate easily with customers, partners, suppliers or other external parties through shared channels, and after Ignite 2021 was launched in private preview.

Last week Microsoft updated the Microsoft 365 roadmap to reflect that the feature was being delayed to November 2021.

Rish Tandon, CVP of Microsoft Teams Engineering, said that the team is currently working to incorporate user feedback before making this feature available to everyone.

Teams connect is the brand. Shared channels is the concept. We got some valuable feedback from folks that have used shared channels in early alpha release and we are addressing it. Hence the delay. Team is on it and working through the feedback. — Rish Tandon (@rishmsft) April 22, 2021

When the feature launches, Microsoft Teams will offer features such as chat, meetings, app collaboration and real-time document co-authoring will be available in shared channels while maintaining control over how users access data and information.

With shared channels, users can add individuals to a single channel rather than to an entire team.

Each shared channel will appear within a user’s primary Teams tenant alongside existing teams and channels, providing convenient access within their current flow of work.

via onMSFT