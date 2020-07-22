Microsoft says that the renewed enthusiasm for PCs has resulted in a big boost for Windows sales.

Windows revenue increased $337 million or 6%, driven by growth in Windows OEM and Windows Commercial.

Windows OEM revenue increased by 7%, driven by a big increase in consumer sales and lower enterprise sales.

Windows OEM non-Pro revenue grew 34%, driven by consumer demand from remote work and learning scenarios, including the benefit in April from unfulfilled third quarter demand.

Windows OEM Pro revenue declined 4%, driven by weakness in small and medium businesses, more than offsetting the benefit in April from unfulfilled third quarter demand.

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 9%, driven by increased demand for Microsoft 365, offset in part by a slowdown in transactional licensing.

In total More Personal Computing, the Windows segment, grew to $12.9 billion, up 14% YoY, despite a drop in Search revenue (part of the same division).

