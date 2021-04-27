Due to the COVID-19 pandemic PC sales, the last time PC sales were this strong was nearly 10 years ago. This boost is also reflected in Microsoft’s Windows and Surface revenue.

Revenue in Microsoft’s More Personal Computing division was $13.0 billion, an increase of 19% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue increased 10% driven by a significant increase in consumer PC sales. The increase is only 10% because last year Microsoft has a similar boost due to the end of support of Windows 7.

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 7% in constant currency)

Surface revenue increased 12% (up 7% in constant currency) to $1.504 billion, up from $1.340 billion.

Likely due to many companies working from home, Windows OEM Pro revenue declined 2%, but Windows OEM non-Pro revenue had a massive 44% boost.

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 10% (up 7% CC) driven by demand for Microsoft 365.

Microsoft said they saw savings due to the closure of their retail stores, meaning their operating expenses decreased 3%, increasing their profitability.

