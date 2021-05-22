The most interesting new Windows 10 feature is the new News and Interest taskbar which is coming to Windows 10 20H2 and 2004. While the feature has been rolling out since April Microsoft is taking a measured approach and broad availability was set to only occur in the coming months, however.

Now WindowsLatest reports that after the May Patch Tuesday more users are reporting seeing the new Windows 10 taskbar.

With news and interests on the Windows taskbar, you get quick access to an integrated feed of dynamic content, such as news, weather, sports, and more, that updates throughout the day. You can personalize your feed with relevant content tailored for you. You will be able to seamlessly peek into your feed directly from the taskbar throughout your day without disrupting your workflow.

Interestingly Microsoft Support is also suggesting the taskbar should be available to most up to date Windows 10 users, saying:

(1/2) Hello, Metin! We received your tweet that you're not getting the news and interest feature in Windows. Allow us to assist you. It’s possible that this feature is not showing due to your outdated system and not with location concern. To help you turn on this feature, please — Microsoft Support (@MicrosoftHelps) May 22, 2021

(2/2) follow the steps here: https://t.co/PolMN21M3t. Let us know if you need additional assistance via DM. –Jo https://t.co/3qcAsLFkaY — Microsoft Support (@MicrosoftHelps) May 22, 2021

Despite this, the feature has not shown up on my fully patched PC yet, so I suspect broad availability is not quite there yet.

