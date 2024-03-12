Microsoft's new Agility SDK for game developers is finally here. What's so special about it?

Microsoft today announced the release of the latest Agility SDK (version 1.613.0), featuring a range of improvements designed for game developers. This update gives creators with advanced tools for crafting visually stunning and high-performance games.

The centerpiece of this release is Work Graphs, an API that unlocks the full potential of modern GPUs. Unlike previous models, Work Graphs enable dynamic workload generation and scheduling directly on the GPU, bypassing the CPU.

Then, this translates to improved performance, reduced latency, and greater scalability for demanding tasks like object culling, binning, and complex computing workloads.

Besides, Shader Model 6.8 now also introduces a suite of new features for shader developers, including Start Vertex/Instance Location for precise control over shader execution, Wave Size Range for optimized shader performance, and Expanded Comparison Sampling for enhanced visual effects.

Plus, the new GPU Upload Heaps feature, now available for users with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26080 or newer, makes it easier to move data between the CPU and GPU. It uses modern GPU technology to speed up data transfer, making games run faster and smoother by cutting down on delays.

Check out Agility SDK version 1.613.0 here.