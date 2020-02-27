Source code repository GitHub is having performance issues, with the partial outage going on for the last two hours.

On their status page GitHub writes:

We are continuing to investigate elevated error rates across GitHub.com and will provide updates when we have them.

There appear to be issues with the APIs and Webhooks, meaning integration with CI/CD systems are not working properly.

The issue follows similar problems only two days ago, which leaves this tweet by Microsoft Technical Fellow Jeffrey Snover aged like milk:

Remember all those frantic voices claiming that Github was going to be destroyed under Microsoft ownership?

?????

But hey, I get it.

We have to PROVE ourselves trustworthy.@natfriedman and team are doing that every day.

Kudos! https://t.co/cj2tZihyGA — Jeffrey Snover (@jsnover) February 26, 2020

Microsoft’s 300 GB Windows source code is also on a Git repository, so we suppose while this is getting fixed not much work is getting done at Redmond either.

Keep an eye on the status at GitHub’s update page here.

Via The Register