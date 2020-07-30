Microsoft Yammer has received an update on iOS. Taking the app Version 7.71.0, the update adds new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. More importantly, in order for the Microsoft Yammer app to work, you will now require iOS 12 or later. In other words, for those running iOS 11 or older, the Yammer app will cease to function on their iOS device after this update.

Talking about what’s new in this update, with the latest version of the Yammer app installed on your iOS device, you’ll now be able to choose a new camera for creating and annotating videos. Also, the update makes it possible for you to discover and browse events in your organization. The update also includes improved dark mode in conversations with polls.

Changelog

You can download and install Microsoft Yammer from the below link, or you can head over to App Store and search for the app.