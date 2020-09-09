Xbox All Access is your all-inclusive pass to Xbox and it is one of the best deals available in the gaming market right now. Microsoft today announced that Xbox All Access will be available in 12 countries this holiday season. Here’s what you get with an Xbox All Access:

Xbox Series X at $34.99/mo. or Xbox Series S at $24.99/mo. for 24 months and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with over 100 high-quality games and an EA Play membership (coming Holiday 2020). All with no upfront cost.

Xbox All Access will be available in the following countries:

Australia at Telstra

Canada at EB Games

Denmark at Elgiganten

Finland at Gigantti

France at FNAC

New Zealand at Spark

Norway at Elkjøp

Poland at Media Expert

South Korea at SK Telecom

Sweden at Elgiganten

UK at GAME and Smyths Toys

United States at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

Microsoft will expand Xbox All Access program to even more countries and retailers in 2021.

Source: Microsoft