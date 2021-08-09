If you have been using Microsoft Teams on the Web vs the desktop client you have been missing out on one of the coolest features of video conferencing – the ability to replace your background with a virtual representation of whatever you desire.

Today Microsoft announced on the Microsoft 365 roadmap that this is about to change.

Microsoft is working on bringing background effects to the web app. They write:

Microsoft Teams: Introducing background effects on web When you use Teams on the web, you can either blur your background or replace it entirely with the images provided in your video meeting or call. Note: Blurring or replacing your background might not prevent sensitive information from being visible to other people in the call or meeting.

The feature is set to arrive in September and should be available worldwide.

via Winfuture